ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet division has approved a public holiday on Thursday (November 9) on the account of the Iqbal Day across the country, Geo News reported on Friday.

Reports said a notification in this regard has been issued.

Iqbal day is celebrated on 9 November every year in all the provinces to pay tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the “Poet of the East”.

Iqbal was born on 9 November 1877 in Sialkot. The Government of Pakistan has officially declared him the national poet.