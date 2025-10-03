Gentlemen’s game tainted!

INDIAN Prime Minister tweeted “Operation Sindoor on the games field,” which clearly indicated the Indian team’s unprofessional attitude towards Pakistan and the Asia Cup itself.

The statement reflected not just Indian desperation but also political signaling. All the fuss amid this Asia Cup seems an attempt to cover up the humiliation of India’s historic defeat in the May standoff. Although India played good cricket and delivered a strong performance, the spirit of the game was desperately shattered by politics creeping into the tournament.

It has been reported that the BCCI was instructed by the Modi government to ensure Indian players did not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts “on camera.” This directive was exposed as inconsistent when Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen shaking hands with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi during the pre-tournament ceremony — not once but twice — and he greeted Pakistan’s captain as well. Yet during the matches, deliberate avoidance stirred debate and resentment.

The controversy deepened when the Indian captain made politicized remarks about the Pahalgam incidents in post-match presentation, which clearly violated the ICC code of conduct. Historically, the ICC has acted swiftly on such matters even without a formal complaint. For instance, Australia’s Usman Khawaja faced disciplinary action when his shoes carried the message “All Lives Are Equal” in reference to Palestine. He was penalized immediately and faced a ban. Yet when Suryakumar used overtly political rhetoric, the ICC looked the other way until the Pakistan Cricket Board’s complaint forced a token penalty of 30% match fee after the inquiry through the match referee.

It is explicit that this double standard is because the ICC is headed by Jay Shah, the son of India’s Home Minister and leading Hindutva ideologue Amit Shah. Jay Shah has politicized the very essence of the game and made ICC a substitute of BCCI. Unwanted drama and rhetoric were also created by the BCCI and Jay Shah in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, which happened in Pakistan. However, even after the fine, the Indian captain continued with similar statements following the final, showing little regard for neutrality.

To make matters worse, the Indian team reportedly delayed the final ceremony because they did not want to receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. Such behavior tarnishes cricket’s role as a bridge between nations. This is not the first time cricket has been politicized by India. Pakistan and India shared bilateral series even after the 1999 Kargil conflict — Pakistan toured India, and later the Indian team visited Pakistan, demonstrating that cricket once had the power to transcend politics. But under the BJP government, Hindutva ideology overshadows even sport. From propaganda movies to saffron-tinted jerseys for the national team, the cultural imprint of the ruling party is unmistakable.

Sane voices in India itself have criticized the unnecessary gestures and rhetoric by the Indian team during the Asia Cup. Analysts, politicians, and former cricketers warned that using cricket for political point-scoring risks isolating India internationally. The writings on the wall are clear! Despite aggressive narratives, politicized statements, and symbolic gestures, Modi cannot erase the reality of India’s humiliation in the May war, nor the fact that its international standing is under strain. A cricket victory cannot rewrite ground realities. Sports should unite, but the Asia Cup proved how Hindutva politics has even tainted the gentlemen’s game.

—The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar and a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad.

