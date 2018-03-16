It is good and quite appreciable to note that some 3500 women have been trained free in both rural and urban areas in five districts of Punjab through the Women on Wheels initiative of Strategic Reforms Unit of the provincial government. The initiative has quite obviously been taken to ensure gender equality, reclaiming of public places and to provide freedom of mobility to 49% of women in the province.

According to newspapers, this was stated by DG, Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi while talking to the participants of the City Dialogue on “Why women on wheels” by the Urban Unit in Lahore the other day. It was introduced in 2015 with the objective to train 40 thousand more women in the coming months; the second phase is all set to introduce a subsidized bike scheme exclusively for women in province.

He said that the Strategic Reforms Unit has introduced some 30 such reforms since progress depends on women’s development and initiatives to groom women while making them excel individually as well, women are the force of progressive Pakistan and it is time we start recognizing the fact that they own country as much men do, it is also imperative for Pakistan as a society to portray its peace-loving image instead of negative propaganda by certain quarters.

This is indeed a positive initiative as the women so trained will be making some productive contribution to their families as well as to the society. Strategic Reforms Unit, which works under direct supervision of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, deserve appreciation for taking such a bold initiative for women’s socio-economic uplift particularly in the male- dominated chauvinistic society.

MOHAMMAD ZAHID

Lahore

