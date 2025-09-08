Afghanistan’s complicity in cross-border terrorism cannot be ignored

The sharp rise in terrorist infiltration from Afghanistan into Pakistan since mid-2025 has once again exposed Kabul’s unwillingness, or inability, to rein in militant sanctuaries on its soil.

Despite repeated commitments, Afghan-based terror networks are not only thriving but also expanding their regional footprint, with grave consequences for Pakistan and beyond.

Escalating Infiltrations Across the Border

Security reports from Pakistan paint a grim picture. Organised infiltrations, locally referred to as Tashkils, have surged by over a third in recent months. Nearly 4,000 militants have crossed into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while another 1,200 have entered Balochistan through southern Afghan routes. These figures are not mere statistics; they reveal a systematic and coordinated campaign by Afghan-based outfits such as Fitna al Khawarij (FAK) and Fitna al Hindustan (FAH) to destabilise Pakistan.

The operational hubs in Nuristan, Kunar, Kandahar, and other Afghan provinces are well-documented. The persistence of these camps underscores a disturbing truth: such extensive activity cannot exist without at least tacit support from the Interim Afghan Government (IAG).

Weaponizing Propaganda

Beyond battlefield infiltration, terrorist groups have also opened another front: propaganda. The Inqlab-e-Islami Pakistan (IIP) has launched disinformation campaigns, circulating posters that accuse Pakistan of killing civilians in airstrikes. These narratives, however, omit a crucial fact: militants routinely embed themselves in mosques, madrassas, and densely populated areas, deliberately using civilians as human shields, by distorting the reality of conflict, such propaganda shields terrorist networks while tarnishing Pakistan’s international image.

Tacit Afghan Backing

Reports indicate that FAK leadership holds regular strategy sessions inside Afghanistan, with open access to financing channels and communications infrastructure. Arrests conducted by Afghan authorities ahead of bilateral meetings with Pakistan appear more symbolic than sincere, as detainees are swiftly released to resume operations.

Meanwhile, FAH’s networks are believed to enjoy external financial pipelines, particularly from Middle Eastern sources, with leadership relocating from Iran to Kandahar to sustain operations. The picture that emerges is of a government either unable or unwilling to sever its enabling ties to militancy.

The Case for Global Accountability

Pakistan has responded with restraint, conducting counter-terrorism operations along its frontier while avoiding escalation. But the international community must no longer ignore the dangerous reality: Afghanistan has become a hub for transnational terrorism. UN Security Council reports already confirm the presence of Al-Qaeda, ISKP, TTP, and newer outfits such as FAK and FAH within Afghan borders.

If Kabul’s inaction persists, the consequences will extend far beyond Pakistan. The country risks cementing its reputation as an epicentre of terrorism, isolated on the global stage. The responsibility now lies with institutions such as the UN Human Rights Council, Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty International to confront Afghanistan’s duplicity, both in harbouring militants and weaponising propaganda.

Conclusion

The time for equivocation is over. Pakistan has every right to demand accountability from Kabul. The global community must recognise that Afghanistan’s permissive environment for militancy is not just Pakistan’s problem; it is a regional and international threat. If unchecked, these networks will not only destabilise Pakistan but also undermine global security.

—The writer is Chief of Digital Media & Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer.