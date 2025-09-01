Gates Foundation, WHO partner to meet health needs of flood-affectees

The Gates Foundation in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) will meet the health needs for over 465,000 people most affected across 33 high-risk districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

The initiative is in partnership with Pakistan to strengthen preparedness and the response to ongoing monsoon floods.

The donation from the Gates Foundation – totaling US$ 1 million – will serve to support Pakistan’s national and provincial authorities in ensuring the continuity of life-saving health services by strengthening disease surveillance, outbreak response, the availability of essential medical supplies in targeted locations, health sector coordination, and risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) to provide lifesaving information.

The donation will support the World Health Organization’s partnership with Pakistan to strengthen preparedness and response in 33 high-risk and priority flood-affected districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

According to an announcement, the initiative, to be implemented over the next 6 months, will pay particular attention to pregnant women, children under five, older persons, persons with disabilities, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the most vulnerable populations in host communities.

“We are particularly thankful to the Gates Foundation for this generous and timely support to WHO teams in the field supporting federal and provincial authorities to meet health needs, deliver medical supplies and save lives. As the climate crisis fuels ever more extreme monsoons and natural disasters, evidence shows that a rapid response and good preparedness are essential to preserve public health. WHO stands with Pakistan to save lives today and build stronger, more resilient health systems for tomorrow, protecting the future generations,” said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Dapeng Luo during a visit to health facilities in areas affected by the floods in Swabi District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

WHO teams in Pakistan continue to support federal and provincial authorities to meet health needs and save lives in response to the recent climate-driven devastating flash floods that, since Friday 15 August, have killed at least 450 people and injured 265 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), affecting over 860,000 people as of 27 August, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Flash floods and heavy rain have displaced thousands and damaged 57 health facilities (3 of them fully damaged), 4,243 houses and 60 schools in KP, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

At the national level, between 26 June and 27 August, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported 802 fatalities and 1,088 persons injured, as well as damages in 89 health facilities (7 of them fully damaged), 7,465 houses, 238 bridges, 658 km of roads, and 5,584 head of livestock. Since of onset of the monsoon, 658 relief camps have assisted 29,311 people, 63 medical camps have provided treatment to 5,106 people, and 832 rescue operations have been conducted, rescuing 122,146 people.