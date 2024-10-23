AGL38.44▲ 0.37 (0.01%)AIRLINK137.64▲ 0.79 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL7.74▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.85▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DGKC80.55▲ 0.19 (0.00%)FCCL29.54▲ 0.63 (0.02%)FFBL55.93▼ -1.11 (-0.02%)FFL9.11▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)HUBC105.36▲ 1.65 (0.02%)HUMNL14.06▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.23▲ 0.5 (0.13%)KOSM8.24▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)NBP69.1▲ 0.81 (0.01%)OGDC166.97▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PAEL25.18▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL6.74▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)PPL130.17▲ 0.67 (0.01%)PRL23.72▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PTC15.66▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL61.24▲ 0.27 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL36.13▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP7.8▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET15.16▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TRG44.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)UNITY25.54▲ 0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.25▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Gandapur warns of consequences if senior most judge not appointed CJP

Will Not Back Down As Imran Khan Our Red Line Cm Gandapur
Tariq Saeed
Peshawar

Amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf reiteration of boycotting the parliamentary committee meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur Tuesday threatened to block the entire country and lead a decisive a protest if the senior-most judge was not appointed as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

“The self-serving decisions of the Shehbaz Sharif led coalition government specially passing the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment in the dark has undermined the Constitution and the people’s rights. Chief Minister KP told newsmen in Peshawar adding the incumbent coalition Government never minded destroying Pakistan’s economy and institutions, and laundering money out of the country.

He said the 26th constitutional amendment was in fact aimed at benefiting the elite. Gandapur maintained that the amendment was not acceptable to us as an attack was launched on the judiciary and the people of Pakistan at night like a robbery.

“The amendment is an onslaught on independent judiciary. We will raise our voice against these illegitimate tweaks to the Constitution. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party would revoke the amendment after coming into power” fire brand CM KP declared.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said he would lead the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) nationwide protests against the recent constitutional amendment in the coming days.
“Through this legislation the incumbent rulers would get judges of their choice appointed for favorable verdicts but we will never allow that and would block the entire country if the senior most judge of the Supreme Court was denied appointment as the Chief Justice of Pakistan”.

Gandapur also castigated the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for leveling terrorism allegations against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which he said was no longer tolerable. He warned that Maryam Nawaz’s onslaught against the opponents was destined to harm her own family.

