National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reserved the decision after hearing the Central Power Purchasing Authority’s (CPPA) request seeking Rs1.82 per unit increase in the electricity tariff.

A committee headed by the NEPRA Chairman reviewed the CPPA request seeking an increase in electricity tariff under the head of fuel cost adjustment.

Ministry of Energy, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and CPPA officials attended the meeting.

CPPA officials said that electricity generation from local coal has increased during August 2023 as compared with the same month last year. They said that electricity generation from local coal could be increased by improving the transmission system.

The authority reserved the decision after hearing the views of stakeholders. The decision will be made after evaluating the relevant data.