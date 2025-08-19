Fto Praised For Disposing Highest Number Of Cases In Shortest Time

Dr Asif Mehmood Jah’s book ‘Mohtasib Ki Diary’ launched at ICCI

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) on Monday hosted the launching ceremony of “Mohtasib Ki Diary”, the latest book authored by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mehmood Jah here at the ICCI auditorium Monday.

The book launching ceremony was addressed by the Managing Director (MD) of the National Book Foundation (NBF) Dr Kamran Jahangir, President of the ICCI Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Adviser Federal Ombudsperson (FO) and noted humorous poet, Dr Inamul Haq Javed, DG FTO Khaldun-ul-Haq, Registrar FTO Khalid Javaid, former Member FBR Mohammad Ramzan Bhatti, former Federal Secretary Yasin Tahir, former Member FBR, Salman Nabi, former DG Health Dr. Fayaz Ranjha and Chief Honorary Advisor to FTO Sohail Altaf.

A large number of prominent writers, thought leaders, former officers of the Customs Group, retired and serving bureaucrats, business community leaders, intellectuals, students, and social workers attended the book launching ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah said Pakistan was a blessing of Allah, gifted with countless opportunities. It is our foremost duty to serve the country sincerely and diligently for its progress and prosperity. Our existence is because of our country and we should be grateful to Allah Almighty for this great blessing.

Dr Asif Jah who during the last four years of his tenure has disposed of a record number of complaints (44,370) which is more than even the total number of complaints (36,328) addressed in the previous 20 years was of the view that Pakistan should be the focus and prime objective of all our deeds and actions.

During the four years of my tenure, taxpayers were given due respect by resolving their complaints promptly, inexpensively, and on merit, adding with pride that 98pc of FTO’s decisions have been upheld, which is a source of great satisfaction, he said.

The speakers in their evaluation of the FTO’s achievements and remarkable work said it was because the right man was in the right place that a fast-track system of addressing taxpayers’ grievances was addressed. They also highlighted the multidimensional aspects of the FTO’s personality, his philanthropist works, charity and social service in the field of health, provision of clean water and uplift of the less-privileged classes.

Earlier, in his welcome address, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi lauded the services of Dr. Asif Jah. About the book, he said it provided valuable insights for promoting transparency and ethical practices in the tax system. ICCI he said provided a strong platform for entrepreneurs and investors while continuously engaging policymakers for business-friendly reforms.

Managing Director, NBF Dr. Kamran Jehangir also praised Dr. Jah’s vision and dedication in serving humanity and taxpayers.

Video messages from renowned columnist Orya Maqbool Jan, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Abu Zar Shad, and senior journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami were also played, in which they acknowledged the remarkable contributions of Dr. Jah in diverse fields.