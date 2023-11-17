Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Thursday underscored the need for regional trade integration to enhance exports as well as to attain sustainable growth and development in the country.

He said, “By bolstering regional trade, Pakistan can tap into diverse markets, create new avenues for economic growth, and enhance its overall competitiveness.”

Speaking to a delegation of industrialists led by Faran Shahid here today, he underscored the critical importance of focusing on the promotion and strengthening of regional trade as a pivotal measure for advancing Pakistan’s economic well-being.

He said, “The synergies arising from strengthened trade ties can lead to the efficient allocation of resources, technology transfer, and the development of a more resilient and interconnected regional economy.”—APP