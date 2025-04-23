Resolve canals issue amicably

IT is unfortunate that despite categorical statements issued by the leadership of both the PPP and PML(N) to resolve the issue of Cholistan canals through negotiations the controversy is not dying down and provocative statements are polluting the political environment and creating bickering between the two units of the federation – Punjab and Sindh.

Protests are being held on an almost daily basis in parts of Sindh at the behest of the ruling PPP and nationalist parties despite repeated assertions by the Centre that no unilateral decision will be taken without addressing concerns of Sindh and that the issue can also be discussed at the forum of Council of Common Interests (CCI), which is the right platform to raise and sort out differences among federating units.

Pakistan is facing serious economic challenges and a financial crunch due to reduced external inflows and the leadership of the country is making frantic efforts to exploit all internal resources to help the nation stand on its own feet.

These efforts include, among others, measures to broaden the tax-base, incentives for industrial and agricultural growth and focus on information technology and telecommunication.

Agriculture is the backbone of the economy, contributing about 25% of the GDP and providing 37% of employment but economists are unanimous in their view that the country is far from realizing its true potential in the sector because of lack of modernization, low yields and water scarcity.

It was in this backdrop that the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) was launched to address outdated farming practices and to improve productivity.

It aims to modernise the agricultural sector by introducing new technologies and equipment, including drones, land management systems and tractors as well as providing seeds and fertilizers to increase yields.

The project also aims to provide technical inputs to farmers, including soil testing among other services, and attract both domestic and foreign investment.

Apart from other components aimed at triggering a green revolution, GPI envisages construction of six canals in Cholistan with the objective to transform the region by bringing reliable and sustainable water supplies to large areas of previously uncultivable land.

Approval for construction of these canals deemed vital for agricultural development and food security was given by President Asif Ali Zardari last year and the project is aligned with broader national goals, such as increasing food security, improving rural livelihoods and promoting sustainable development in the country’s less developed regions.

The project envisages use of excess flood water and Punjab’s share of water under the Water Apportionment Accord but Sindh, as a lower riparian, has apprehensions that it might ultimately affect its share of water.

Water conservation and development of agriculture on modern lines is critically important to feed the country’s fast growing population and produce surplus for exports to lessen dependence on external loans that come at a price.

However, first we made construction of water reservoirs a political controversy and now a similar path is being followed in the case of improvement of water infrastructure in Punjab.

Sindh Assembly has adopted a resolution demanding an immediate halt to all activities relating to canals and Sindh High Court has been informed that the construction work has been stopped in pursuance of its directions on the issue.

Water distribution is governed by an elaborate accord and an independent body – Indus River System Authority (IRSA) is overseeing its implementation and the issue must be sorted out in the framework of the existing arrangements.

The project can be shelved if it is against the spirit of water distribution mechanism but there should be no opposition for the sake of political expediency.

We must shun the tendency of doing politics over economic interests and the future of the country.