From Hormuz to Kashmir: The Case for Courageous Diplomacy

The world breathed a collective sigh of relief when a potentially catastrophic confrontation in the Gulf was paused at the eleventh hour.

Hundreds of millions across Iran and neighboring states were spared the horrors of imminent conflict, and billions of dollars’ worth of infrastructure and human livelihood were saved—at least for now—by a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Announced just minutes before the deadline on April 7, President Donald J. Trump’s decision to suspend military action—following consultations with Pakistan’s leadership and conditional upon the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—demonstrated a critical truth: even at the brink of war, diplomacy can prevail over destruction. President Trump mentioned on Truth Social “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

This moment offers a lesson that extends far beyond the Gulf. It underscores a principle too often ignored in global conflicts—that enduring solutions are not forged through military might, but through meaningful negotiation. Nowhere is this lesson more urgently needed than in Kashmir.

For nearly eight decades, the Kashmir dispute has remained one of the most dangerous unresolved conflicts in the world. It is not merely a territorial disagreement; it is a persistent flashpoint between two nuclear-armed states—India and Pakistan—whose tensions have repeatedly brought South Asia to the edge of catastrophe.

Despite its gravity, Kashmir has largely been relegated to the margins of international diplomacy. This neglect stands in stark contrast to earlier periods when global leaders recognized its urgency. In 1996, Senator Jesse Helms, then Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, advocated for American mediation on Kashmir with the same determination that had been applied to peace efforts in the Middle East. That sense of urgency appears to have faded, even as the risks have grown.

President Trump himself acknowledged the explosive potential of the Kashmir conflict. As early as 2016, he offered to mediate between India and Pakistan—a proposal he reiterated multiple times. Following heightened tensions in 2025 that brought both countries dangerously close to nuclear confrontation, the diplomatic engagement of President Trump helped secure a ceasefire on May 10, 2025.

That moment could have been a turning point. Calls were made for structured dialogue, including a proposal by Marco Rubio, Secretary of State for the National Security Advisors of both countries to meet at a neutral venue to discuss all issues. Yet, in the months that followed, no meaningful progress materialized. The opportunity for sustained engagement slipped away, leaving the underlying conflict unresolved.

The international community once spoke with clarity on Kashmir. United Nations Security Council Resolution 47, adopted on April 21, 1948, established that the future of the territory should be determined through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices.

This was not a symbolic gesture. The resolution was negotiated with the explicit consent of both India and Pakistan, embedding it with legal and moral weight. It laid out a framework grounded in demilitarization, neutrality, and the unimpeded expression of the will of the Kashmiri people.

Even India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, publicly affirmed this principle, stating that India would accept the outcome of such a plebiscite—even if it went against its own interests. Over time, however, this commitment has faded into diplomatic obscurity.

Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani, an eminent jurist and President, Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has said that UN Security Council Resolution 47 remains a cornerstone in the international legal framework governing the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The resolution is significant for formalizing the plebiscite machinery under international auspices. It mandated the appointment of a Plebiscite Administrator, nominated by the United Nations, who would oversee the process to ensure that the expression of the popular will was free, impartial, and unencumbered.

Dr. Gilani added that this provision transformed the Kashmir issue from a bilateral or internal matter into a question of international responsibility, embedding safeguards against manipulation. The insistence on demilitarization, neutrality of administration, and freedom from fear or pressure created a legal and procedural architecture designed to guarantee that the vote would reflect genuine consent.

The persistence of the Kashmir dispute has exacted a heavy toll—not only on the people of Kashmir but also on India and Pakistan themselves. It has fueled militarization, strained economic development, and entrenched hostility between two nations that share deep historical, cultural, and geographical ties.

For India, aspirations of global leadership are undermined by the existence of a long-standing unresolved dispute. For Pakistan, the conflict continues to remain source of uncertainty. For both, it represents a continuing source of instability and missed opportunity.

History offers warnings that remain relevant today. During the UN Security Council debates in 1948, British representative Philip Noel-Baker described Kashmir as “the greatest and the gravest single issue in international affairs.” Decades later, that assessment still resonates.

The question is no longer whether Kashmir requires resolution—it clearly does—but whether the international community has the will to act.

The recent de-escalation in the Gulf shows that even the most volatile crises can be managed when leaders choose restraint over escalation. It demonstrates that diplomacy, when pursued with urgency and sincerity, can avert disaster. Why should Kashmir be any different?

The path forward requires courage—political, moral, and diplomatic. It demands that global powers, including the United States, re-engage with the issue not as distant observers but as facilitators of dialogue. It calls for India and Pakistan to move beyond entrenched positions and for Kashmiri voices to be meaningfully included in any process. Peace in Kashmir is not an unattainable ideal. It is a deferred responsibility.

If the world can act decisively to prevent conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, it can—and must—summon the same resolve to address one of the longest-standing and most dangerous disputes of our time. The lesson is clear: when diplomacy is given a chance, it can save lives. The tragedy is that in Kashmir, that chance has been postponed for far too long.

[Dr. Fai is Secretary General World Kashmir Awareness forum]