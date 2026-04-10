25 Pakistanis deported after failed illegal entry attempt into Europe

Some 25 Pakistani nationals have been deported after attempting to illegally enter Poland through routes linked to Belarus, highlighting growing concerns over organised migration networks operating along Europe’s eastern frontier.

The Polish authorities have confirmed that the deportations were carried out under established legal and administrative procedures after the individuals were found to be in violation of immigration laws. The group was repatriated by air as part of Poland’s broader strategy to curb irregular migration, which European officials describe as a coordinated influx facilitated through Belarus, allegedly with logistical backing tied to wider geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Belarus has been repeatedly accused of enabling migrant movements towards the European Union borders as a form of pressure tactic. Poland, which lies at the frontline of this situation, has responded by significantly strengthening its border security infrastructure. This includes the installation of fencing, advanced surveillance systems, and the deployment of rapid response units aimed at preventing illegal crossings.

The first-hand accounts from the deported Pakistanis highlighted the complex and often perilous nature of these migration routes. Several individuals reported travelling through Russia before reaching Belarus. From there they were guided towards Poland’s eastern border by human smugglers. Others said they were flown directly into Belarus, only to be transported through dense forests and remote areas under the false promise of easy access to European territory.

Many deportees revealed that they had paid large sums—ranging from Rs4.5 million to as high as Rs5 million—to agents facilitating the journey. In most cases, these payments were arranged through loans or by selling family assets, placing significant financial strain on their households. The migrants said they were misled about the risks involved and were often abandoned by facilitators once they approached heavily guarded border zones.

The European authorities have consistently warned that such migration flows are not spontaneous but are driven by organized smuggling networks operating with structured coordination, particularly from the Belarusian side. These networks exploit vulnerable individuals seeking better economic opportunities abroad, often providing misleading information about the ease and safety of the journey.

The deportees themselves have urged others in Pakistan to avoid falling prey to such schemes. They stressed that the promises made by agents rarely match reality, and that those attempting the journey risk not only financial ruin but also physical hardship and legal consequences.

Poland continues to maintain one of the strictest enforcement policies within the European Union regarding irregular migration. Authorities there insist that firm border controls are essential to maintaining regional stability and that deportations are conducted strictly in accordance with international and domestic legal frameworks.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to queries regarding the deportation of its nationals. However, the incident has once again underscored the need for greater awareness and coordinated efforts to dismantle human smuggling networks that prey on aspiring migrants.