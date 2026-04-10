Immaculate diplomacy – Pakistan stands tall

PM Shehbaz, CDF Asim Munir save whole world from devastation

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It would not be an exaggeration to say that timely and effective statesmanship of Pakistani leadership not only applied a brake on a hot military conflict but also prevented the dreaded specter of World War-III.

This is the sum total of thousands of statements, remarks and analyses by leaders, strategists and media-persons around the world after Pakistan-mediated diplomatic efforts bore fruits with the United States/Israel and Iran agreeing on immediate cessation of hostilities and re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz for safer international navigation, two issues that also formed part of the Sino-Pak 5-point peace plan and constitute core of the understanding, which has opened the way for beginning of historic Islamabad talks between the warring parties from Friday (today).

Nothing can be said with certainty about the final outcome of the scheduled negotiations because of high stakes involved and complexities of demands and counter demands but there are no two opinions that meticulous, courageous and sound diplomatic moves by Pakistan made a big difference in saving precious lives and also regional and global economy. It is known to all that neither the United Nations, which is there to promote global peace and security, nor any other multilateral forum could take any worthwhile initiative for a ceasefire or bring blockade of Hormuz to an end despite expressing huge concerns about different dimensions of the raging conflict. This was highlighted by failure of the UN Security Council to adopt a consensus resolution vis-à-vis opening of Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, it becomes understandable as to why the entire world was showering praises on Pakistan for a satisfactory outcome of its diplomatic push aimed at de-escalation. In true mediation, there are no winners or losers. Success is measured by the parties’ willingness to concede for the greater good. Pakistan’s role was defined by ensuring a balance where gain and concession were shared equally to sustain long-term stability. Pakistan has proven that dialogue remains the most potent weapon in resolving the world’s most complex deadlocks.

There are reasons to believe that the world was virtually at the brink of a nuclear holocaust and effective management of the crisis became an urgency in view of the extraordinary language used by President Donald Trump, who spoke in terms of pushing Iran to Stone Ages, Bridges and Power Plants Day and an end to a civilization tonight, ringing alarm bells all over the world as to what was going to happen at the expiry of the deadline for Tehran to make a deal. On the other hand, Tehran, as before, was defiant, not ready to make any concessions in the face of what it saw black-mailing tactics by the other side. It was a huge task to bridge the wide gap in perceptions and demands due to lack of trust emanating from past experiences and desire of the two sides to use talks to make amends for their deficiencies on the battlefield.

It is not a co-incident that Pakistan became an acceptable mediator for the two sides as both civilian and military leadership of the country put in huge efforts to maintain neutrality and adopt a principled stand. It is an open secret that President Donald Trump has a fascination both for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir and he publicly acknowledged their leadership qualities and courageous stand during conflict with India in May 2025 war. The personal rapport between the leadership of the two countries helped remove irritants in bilateral relations and they have since signed accords for investment and cooperation in different sectors. Pakistan openly acknowledged the role President Trump played for bringing about a ceasefire between Islamabad and New Delhi and in appreciation of this role nominated him for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize. The closer understanding between the leadership of the two countries made Pakistan an acceptable mediator for the United States. At the same time, Pakistan retained the trust and confidence of Iran as evident from the fact that its mission in the United States also looked after the interests of Tehran there. Pakistan also gained trust of Iran as it was not considered as a direct or indirect party to the conflict. Another factor that went in its favour was the efforts made by Pakistan to convince Saudi Arabia not to retaliate to Iranian provocations for the sake of unity of the Ummah. Though Iran did not oblige in the strictest of the term, the Kingdom showed remarkable patience and restraint of the highest order that was helpful in containing the war. It was because of Pakistans balanced and principled-based position that it condemned both American and Israeli attacks on Iran and Iranian strikes against Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Pakistans balancing act is also established by the fact that both sides the United States and Iran consider the existing outcome of the de-escalation process a victory for them.

The proactive diplomacy, often referred to as the “Islamabad Accord,” received praise from regional partners and international figures. Almost the entire world speaks high of civilian and military leadership of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their distinctive role in steering the process of de-escalation in a deftly manner. Pakistan stands tall in the comity of nations and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described the diplomatic victory as the shining moment in the history of the country. Global leaders and international media are widely appreciative of the statesmanship of Pakistani leaders aimed at opening dialogues, securing energy routes, and promoting peace over military action. The way Pakistan facilitated a ceasefire helped avert a significant expansion of the conflict between the US and Iran, prompting former Italian Prime Minister and European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni to describe it diplomatic finesse and to propose Nobel Peace Prize for Pakistan in recognition of its extraordinary contribution to the cause of regional and global peace and security.

To me, Pakistan has done its part by pushing the two sides away from the brink of a catastrophe and it is now for them to show necessary flexibility to arrive at a permanent ceasefire and a comprehensive solution of the issues involved as resumption of hostilities will produce no winners. Already, the ceasefire seems to be fragile due to vested interpretation of the understanding reached as evident from brazen violations by Israel, which bombed Lebanon in a brutal manner. Israel is using its known tactic of provoking Iran to take retaliatory action against targets in the Gulf countries, an approach that is fraught with the danger of expanding the conflict dramatically. It is because of the dignified patience and restraint demonstrated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that has so far frustrated designs to pit Muslim countries against one another. There is also a universal perception that the Iran venture has immensely bruised the prestige and stature of the super power but the dialogue offers a way out of the messy situation and the opportunity should not be wasted due to egoism.

The stakes are high but persistence and wisdom so far displayed by mediators sparks confidence for success of the dialogue process and hopefully it will culminate in a win-win Islamabad accord.