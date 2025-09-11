From France to Nepal: Three Prime Ministers resign in just 48 hours

A political upheaval stunned the world as the prime ministers of France, Japan, and Nepal all resigned within two days, sparking questions about leadership, public anger, and the fragility of power.

France

Prime Minister François Bayrou was forced out on September 8, 2025, after a stunning no-confidence vote. His €44 billion austerity plan, which froze welfare benefits and slashed public holidays, ignited outrage across the nation. Lawmakers turned against him, leaving President Emmanuel Macron scrambling for a replacement.

Japan

On September 7, Shigeru Ishiba quit after his party suffered a historic electoral defeat, losing control of both houses of parliament for the first time in 70 years. Citizens, frustrated by soaring living costs and economic struggles, demanded change—and got it.

Nepal

Nepal saw a chaotic scene as K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on September 9 after violent protests erupted over a controversial social media ban. Security forces clashed with demonstrators, leaving 19 dead and forcing a government U-turn. The young population’s anger forced a dramatic exit from power.

In just 48 hours, public outrage reshaped governments across three continents. From economic backlash to restrictions on freedoms, these resignations reveal a universal truth: leaders who ignore their citizens do so at their own peril.

In 2025, several countries saw significant political turmoil. Mongolia saw mass protests force Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai to resign, with Zandanshatar Gombojav taking over. Serbia’s PM Milos Vucevic stepped down following public outrage over a deadly train station collapse, succeeded by Djuro Macu.

In Indonesia, violent demonstrations over low wages and lawmakers’ perks prompted President Prabowo Subianto to reshuffle the cabinet, including replacing Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Netherlands government collapsed after Geert Wilders left the coalition, leading to PM Dick Schoof’s resignation and upcoming elections.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis resigned after the Supreme Court annulled the presidential election, with Nicușor Dan becoming interim president. In Thailand, the Constitutional Court removed suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethical misconduct, appointing Anutin Charnvirakul as her replacement.