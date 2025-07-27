From campus to enrolment crises

RECENT reports indicate a sharp decline in both the number and quality of admissions to higher education institutions in Pakistan, particularly in the public sector.

In many cases, admissions have dropped by nearly 50% compared to figures from five years ago. Several factors have contributed to this alarming trend, including the high cost of education, increasing unemployment, the outdated nature of curricula, and the declining quality of instruction. However, the most significant reason appears to be the waning interest in traditional academic disciplines, which are increasingly perceived as irrelevant to the demands of the 21st-century job market.

This technological disruption has led many young learners to abandon the pursuit of higher education degrees in favor of acquiring marketable skills. These skills allow them to earn significantly, often in foreign currencies, through freelancing, digital content creation, or media influencing careers that, in many cases, require no formal university degree. Meanwhile, graduates holding degrees from even reputed institutions struggle to find meaningful employment, often needing to switch fields or seek low-paying jobs unrelated to their education. This mismatch between education and employment has undermined public trust in the value of higher education. The situation is further exacerbated by ill-conceived policies implemented by successive governments. Previously, each division had only one or two public universities, attracting students from vast rural areas and ensuring competitive admissions. However, recent policies have led to the rapid expansion of higher education institutions: numerous colleges have been converted into universities, and new universities—both public and private—have proliferated, sometimes with multiple universities operating within a single district. Unfortunately, the number of students has not increased proportionally to this expansion, resulting in a crisis of overcapacity and fierce competition for limited admissions.

Private universities, equipped with better infrastructure and incentives, have attracted more students, leaving public institutions struggling to compete. Consequently, many public universities face financial crises due to dwindling enrollments and reduced government funding. To survive, these institutions have prioritized quantity over quality in admissions, admitting students regardless of merit. This policy has resulted in graduates who are ill-equipped for professional life, contributing little to society and often becoming a burden on the economy.

This is a drastic time for higher education in Pakistan, and it calls for drastic measures. Universities must realign their programs with the needs of the modern economy, emphasizing practical skills, digital literacy, and entrepreneurial capabilities. Curriculum reform should focus on producing graduates who are not only academically proficient but also capable of functioning effectively in a technology-driven, globalized world.The government must also play a proactive role by introducing realistic, context-sensitive educational reforms tailored to Pakistan’s unique socioeconomic realities. Blindly adopting foreign models will not suffice. The system must bridge the gap between education and employment by aligning educational outcomes with the needs of the public and private sectors.

—The writer is a Professor of English at Emerson University, Multan, and has a vast international exposure.

([email protected])