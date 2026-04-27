Golden Pearl, Parley, Goree among several Pakistani Beauty Creams banned over Toxic Mercury Findings

ISLAMABAD – Beauty creams have become daily routine for many women seeking brighter, smoother skin. These products, often marketed as trusted and popular, are widely used without a second thought about what might be inside them.

A major public health alarm has been raised after Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority cracked down on several popular beauty cream brands, suspending their licenses for serious safety violations. Among the brands caught in the crackdown are Golden Pearl Beauty Cream, Parley 24K Gold Beauty Cream, Goree Beauty Cream, and Face Fresh Beauty Cream.

The violations were uncovered during routine market surveillance, after which samples were sent to the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for detailed testing.

The move comes after shocking laboratory findings revealed the presence of hazardous substances, including mercury and arsenic, in products widely used by consumers. These chemicals are known to pose severe health risks, ranging from skin damage to long-term medical complications.

These creams reportedly failed to meet the strict requirements of Pakistan Standard Specification 3228:2025, the country’s benchmark for cosmetic safety.

These creams exceed safe limits for toxic metals, but some were also found to have microbiological contamination, raising serious concerns about hygiene and manufacturing practices.

Authorities now imposed strict ban on the production, sale, and distribution of any non-compliant beauty creams. The PSQCA has made it clear: licenses will remain suspended until manufacturers fully meet safety standards.

Consumers across the country are being urged to stay away from these products immediately. Health experts warn that continued use of such creams could lead to dangerous and lasting effects on the skin and overall health.

This crackdown serves is another stark reminder as not all beauty products are safe, and the price of glowing skin should never come at the cost of your health.

Quick Guide to check Before Buying Beauty Creams

Read ingredients carefully, and avoid harmful substances like mercury, lead, or strong steroids

Make sure the product is registered with relevant authorities (e.g., PSQCA compliance in Pakistan)

Check expiry date, and never use expired or unlabeled products also check packaging, prefer sealed tubes or pumps over open jars