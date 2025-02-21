FPCCI holds special seminar on importance of intellectual property rights

LAHORE – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organized a special seminar on “The Importance of Intellectual Property Rights for the Promotion of Innovation and Research” at its regional office in Lahore.

The event featured speeches by FPCCI Vice President Qurat-ul-Ain, Chairman of the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) Farrukh Amil, CEO of Pak Pro Venture Advocate Haseebullah Khan, Chief Editor of TIPA Tajamul Haider, and other distinguished speakers.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and Vice President Qurrat-ul-Ain emphasized that intellectual property rights (IPR) serve as the foundation of economic growth and industrial competitiveness. They safeguard human ingenuity, ensuring that creators, inventors, and entrepreneurs are encouraged to continue innovating and contributing to societal progress. From patents to trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets, a strong and effective IPR framework not only fosters innovation but also helps businesses expand, enables technological advancements, and strengthens the economy.

Chairman of IPO, Farrukh Amil, stated that it is crucial to consider how to sustain a growing population and address food security. Value addition is the need of the hour. He highlighted that Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources, including water, land, and a strong agricultural base, which must be utilized effectively to ensure economic stability.

He further added, “Many individuals have served in IPO before me, but my objective is to align IPO with national economic security. While housing development is important, greater focus must be placed on agriculture. Despite being an agricultural country, 42% of Pakistan’s population lacks access to adequate food. Every citizen should be aware of intellectual property rights, as Geographical Indications (GIs) are an integral part of global tourism policies. Pakistan must actively participate in international treaties, and IPO Pakistan is making significant efforts in this regard. IPO is a key institution, and the government must prioritize its development and effectiveness,”.