NADRA abolishes fee for NICOP cancellation – October 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has abolished the fee for canceling National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) upon the death of a cardholder.

The move aims at streamlining the process of registering the deaths of Pakistani citizens, the authority said in a statement.

Under the new directive issued by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the cancellation fee for NICOP cards will no longer be charged.

To facilitate the process, family members such as parents, siblings (Alpha Family), spouse, or children (Beta Family) of the deceased can now have the NICOP canceled without incurring any cost.

Previously, NADRA charges Rs1,420 for cancelling the NICOP upon the death of the overseas Pakistani.

Family members must register the death with the relevant Union Council or Pakistan embassy, after which they can use the Pak ID Mobile App or visit the nearest NADRA center to cancel the NICOP card.

The requirement to physically submit the deceased’s NICOP card has also been eliminated.

This initiative is aimed at ensuring timely registration of deaths and reducing the administrative burden on families during a difficult time, while making the process of updating official records simpler and more accessible.

The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is issued to Pakistani citizens residing abroad who hold dual nationality with a country that has a dual nationality agreement with Pakistan.

With a NICOP, holders can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa.