Four illegal Afghan immigrants were apprehended during a crackdown of district West Police as part of ongoing operation against illegal immigrants. A spokesman for district West Police said on Tuesday that the illegal immigrants were arrested from the limits of Iqbal Market police station in two separate actions.

The detainees were identified as Abdul Baqi, Qudratullah, Fazal and Fida.The criminal record of the arrested was being checked while a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.