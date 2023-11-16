Tariq Saeed Peshawar

At least seven most wanted terrorists were gunned down during a shootout between the Pak Army led security forces and the insurgents in Tank district of D I Khan division on Wednesday.

According to the Military wing, the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in Kiri Machan Khel area of the district on the reported presence of terrorists. The outlaws, as the reports said, offered tough resistance that led to a gunfight between the forces and the trouble makers thus resulting in the killing of at least seven terrorists who were wanted in a number of serious crimes against the forces as well as the civilians.

“On the night between November 14 and 15 the security forces conducted the IBO in the Kiri Machan Khel area of the district on the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, as a result of which seven terrorists were sent to hell. The terrorists’ hideouts were also busted during the operation as weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists”. The Inter-Services Public Relations communiqué issued on Wednesday said. The killed militants, as the ISPR said, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including recent target killings of police in Tank and surrounding areas. It said the sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area adding the locals of the area appreciated the operation and extended their full support to the security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

While the security forces as well as some private organizations working on various development projects and Gas Companies in D I Khan division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued to be under attack by the militants, hardly a day earlier, a fresh attack, sixth within short span of two weeks, on a private company vehicle had left at least three people including a soldier martyred.