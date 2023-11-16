The Islamabad High Court Wednesday dismissed the pending contempt of court plea against the former three-time prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif since 2018 for non-compliance.

A plea was moved in IHC against Nawaz Sharif in 2018 by a resident over his anti-judiciary remarks after being disqualified. The contempt of court petition was filed by a local citizen Adnan Iqbal.

While supporting his petition, the petitioner pleaded that the PML-N supremo had been constantly disgracing the judiciary and other state institutions in the media. He pleaded with the to initiate contempt proceedings against the former prime minister.

While no one appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq dismissed the petition for non-compliance.