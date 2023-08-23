Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The security forces Wednesday claimed to have gunned down a hardcore terrorist during an exchange of fire in the wee hours of Wednesday in the South Waziristan tribal district.

The security forces also seized Weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist adding the killed insurgent was actively involved in number of subversive activities in the region.

“On night 22/23 August 2023, a fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell. Says an Inter Services Public Relations communiqué.

Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area while sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The ISPR concluded.