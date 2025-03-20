FO says reports about Pakistanis going to Israel being verified

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan on Thursday said that there is no information regarding Pakistanis traveling to Israel, saying that the reports about Pakistanis going to Israel are being verified, and the comments would be made once the situation is clarified.

Regarding the national security, he affirmed that Pakistan’s missile and defense capabilities are solely for the country’s security and stability. He emphasized that Pakistan’s nuclear program is completely secure and invincible, and the country’s missile capabilities serve as a deterrence strategy for national defense.

On US travel restrictions, he stated that issuing travel advisories is a country’s internal matter. However, reports of US entry bans on Pakistanis are false, as the US State Department has denied such claims.

Responding to a question about summoning the Afghan chargé d’affaires, he clarified that it was a routine matter, particularly concerning visa issues. He reiterated that Pakistan continues to communicate its concerns to Afghanistan through all available channels and urges the global community to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Regarding Afghan refugees, he confirmed that the deadline for their deportation remains unchanged.

On border issues, he informed that the Torkham border was reopened yesterday, with pedestrian travel allowed from Friday. The border will remain open until April 15, and a permanent solution is being sought. Pakistan’s demand to halt border post construction has been accepted.

Addressing human trafficking allegations, he denied any involvement of Foreign Office officials, calling such speculations baseless. A fact-finding committee is being formed to investigate social media reports.

The spokesperson also noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s continued support.

Lastly, he criticized India for not condemning the Jaffer Express train attack, stating that India’s involvement in terrorism in Pakistan is evident.