Punjab declares monsoon over, flood toll hits 123

LAHORE – Director General of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia said that the monsoon season has officially ended today, and there is no forecast of rainfall in the coming week.

The DG PDMA stated that with the end of the monsoon, floodwater has started receding from the affected areas.

He was addressing a press conference in the provincial capital.

As water levels continue to drop, boat services in several districts are no longer operational.

He added that the water flow from Marala to Panjnad is now normal, and although levels are gradually decreasing, no embankments had to be breached.

Highlighting the overall damage, Kathia said that 4,755 villages in 28 districts were affected by floods, with Alipur, Multan, and Jalalpur among the worst-hit areas.

He said that 2.482 million acres of agricultural land came under water, with rice crops suffering 15 percent losses and sugarcane 22 percent.

The agriculture department played a key role in providing fodder and protecting livestock, he noted.

The DG PDMA further informed that medical assistance was provided at 425 relief camps. One death was reported yesterday due to a snakebite, bringing the total death toll during the flood situation to 123.