The district management of Bahawalpur has set up flood relief camps in several areas of the district that are close to the banks of the Sutlej River. This follows the directions received from the provincial government.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122, said that the camps have been established in Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur Sadar Tehsil, and other areas. They will provide rescue and relief to people who have evacuated their homes after the Sutlej River received medium to high flood.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, visited the flood relief camp established at Government Elementary School Israni in Khairpur Tamewali Tehsil.—APP