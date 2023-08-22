Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan felicitated the students, their parents and teachers on their remarkable success and said that the students who succeeded in the board exams not only got the reward of their hard work but also made their parents and teachers proud.

He was addressing a formal ceremony held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar to honor the toppers of the Matriculation exams on Tuesday as chief guest.The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education have announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC-1) for the year 2023.

For the first time in the history of the province matric results of all boards have been announced simultaneously. CM KP said that the basic requirement for success in any profession is commitment, sincerity and whole hearted dedication which pave way for achieving ultimate goal.

According to the results, overall success rate in the examination under the BISE Peshawar was 86%. Adan Shahid of science group has secured the overall first position with 1086 marks whereas Lababa Alam and Aneeba Asad have secured second and third positions with 1083 and 1082 marks respectively.

Under BISE Abbottabad the success rate in examination was 82%. Amama Noor of Science group secured first position with 1064 marks whereas Toba Murtaza stood second with 1059 marks and Fakhta Sadiq secured third position with 1055 marks. Under BISE Bannu, the success rate in the examination was 87%. Javed Khan from Science group secured overall first position with 1056 marks whereas Rizwanullah and Rabia Saadullah Khan have secured second and third positions with 1053 and 950 marks respectively.Overall success rate in the examination held under BISE D.I.Khan was 88.07%.