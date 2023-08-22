All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has assured its full cooperation to Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and expressed its desire to work with him in the interest of media and the country.

In a letter on behalf of office bearers and members of the executive committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society, the APNS Secretary General Sarmad Ali congratulated Murtaza Solangi on his appointment as Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

He expressed the hope that the issues faced by print media would be resolved during Murtaza Solangi’s tenure as caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting.