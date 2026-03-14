Flight Operations at Islamabad Airport to remain suspended on March 16

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities on Saturday announced that all flight operations at Islamabad International Airport will be temporarily suspended on 16 March 2026 from 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM (PKT).

Officials cited “operational reasons” for the disruption, leaving travelers scrambling for updates. Passengers are strongly urged to check with their airlines to avoid last-minute surprises.

Air travelers are advised to plan ahead as this temporary shutdown could affect both departures and arrivals during the busy morning hours.

This is not the first time the airport has seen temporary shutdowns. In recent days, flight operations were suspended following a drone attack and also during drills and rehearsals for the Pakistan Day parade, causing slight disruption and delays.

Officials said such measures are necessary to ensure safety and smooth operations, but passengers should plan accordingly to avoid last-minute surprises.