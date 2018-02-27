Five scholars get PhD degrees

Staff Reporter

The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars, including Saima Siddique, Ayesha Arshed Dodhy, Ummara Saher, Saadia Basheer and Shehla Honey.

According to the varsity spokesman here Monday, scholar Saima Siddique D/o Muhammad Siddique has been awarded PhD degress in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled “Appraisal of Eco Friendly Aspects of Essential Oils of Selected Species of Family Myrtaceae”; Ayesha Arshed Dodhy D/o Muhammad Arshed Dodhy in the subject of Home Economics after approval of her thesis entitled “Relationship of Creative Abilities with Vividness of Imagery in Apparel Design of Fashion Illustration Students”; Ummara Saher D/o Abdul Ghafoor in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Comparative Study of Public and Private Sector University Graduates Self-perceived Employability, Ambition and Institutional Commitment in the Punjab””.