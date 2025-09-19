First outcome of CM Maryam’s China visit as Punjab launches breakthrough cancer treatment

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has inaugurated first state-of-the-art co-ablation cancer treatment center at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, a facility that is not yet available in India.

The inauguration ceremony for cutting-edge treatment was attended by health secretary, doctors and others.

The chief minister also shared the details of the project on social media platform X, saying: “During my visit to Hygea Medical Equipment Company in China, a cutting-edge technology for treating malignant tumours caught my attention”.

How it Works

This innovative method involves the injection of liquid nitrogen to freeze tumors at -180°C, followed by a controlled thawing and heating process up to 80°C ,effectively destroying cancerous cells without damaging the healthy tissue.

What makes this technology remarkable is that it’s a 60-minute, walk-in walk-out, minimally invasive procedure that treats certain types of cancer without the need for surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation.

The chief minister said she pursued this advancement after wrapping her visit to China.

“I am proud to share that Alhamdolillah, the first machine has been successfully installed at a newly established unit in Mayo Hospital. Our team of doctors has undergone specialized training in China, ensuring that this technology is applied with the highest level of expertise,” she wrote.

The results have been nothing short of extraordinary: the first five patients treated with this method are now cancer-free, she revealed.

“No other country in the region has access to this technology yet, making Punjab a true trailblazer in adopting breakthrough cancer treatment,” the chief minister said.

Following the inauguration, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari took a dig at critics and said the first official outcome of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s recent visit to China has been unveiled, marking the beginning of tangible progress following her diplomatic outreach.

وہ جو دس دس گز لمبی زبانیں نکال کر “وزیراعلی پنجاب” کے “چین” کے دورہ پے پٹ سیاپہ کیا کرتے تھے،

انکو لازمی بتادیں، کہ مریم نواز کے “دورہ چین” کا پہلا تحفہ پیش خدمت ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/ApD8KgnAM6 — Azma Zahid Bokhari (@AzmaBokhariPMLN) September 18, 2025

Earlier, the Chief Minister faced criticism from certain quarters who questioned the purpose and impact of her international engagements. However, the newly announced initiative — which stems directly from her meetings in China — is being viewed as a significant policy achievement.