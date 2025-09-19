“I did not want him there,” Trump doubles down on London Mayor Sadiq khan not being at state banquet

LONDON – US President Donald Trump departed for Washington on Friday after wrapping up a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom, leaving behind a trail of sharp remarks directed at London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Speaking to reporters aboard his special aircraft before departure, Trump revealed that he had personally requested Khan not be invited to the state banquet hosted in his honor.

“I’ve never liked Sadiq Khan and did not want him there,” Trump said, claiming that Khan had expressed interest in attending the royal dinner at Windsor Castle but was excluded at his request.

During the visit, President Trump was honoured with a grand state banquet organized by the British royal family at Windsor Castle. The event was attended by senior members of the royal family, prominent politicians and the executives from leading American technology firms.

Trump went on to describe Khan as “one of the world’s worst mayors,” citing rising crime rates in London and accusing him of mishandling immigration issues. “The situation in London is terrible,” Trump remarked, adding that Khan has been a “disaster” when it comes to immigration.

🚨 TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN ON SADIQ KHAN NOT BEING AT STATE BANQUET “I didn’t want him there.” Perfect. pic.twitter.com/FgTwD2s2MW — Starmer Sycophant (@sirwg202110) September 18, 2025



Despite the war of words, the trip also produced diplomatic gains. The US and the UK signed a new technology partnership agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in innovation and digital development.

President Trump’s two-day official visit included meetings with British leaders and members of the royal family. After fulfilling his engagements, he departed Britain to return to the United States.