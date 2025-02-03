Firm Arab stance

The stance taken by Arab foreign ministers in rejecting any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land is a much-needed affirmation of principle and solidarity. The joint declaration by Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and the Palestinian Authority serves as a firm reminder that Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people. The notion that Palestinians in Gaza could be relo-cated, as suggested by US President Donald Trump, is not only impractical but deeply harmful, threat-ening the very essence of their identity and rights.

The Palestinians’ connection to Gaza and the broader region is not negotiable. Displacing them from their land, which they have called home for generations, is not just an attack on their sovereignty but an affront to their very humanity. The suggestion made by Trump, implying that Egypt and Jordan could absorb Gaza’s 2.3 million displaced people, evokes memories of darkest chapters in history. It echoes calls for ethnic cleansing that have no place in modern discourse. Rather than focusing on displace-ment, the international community should shift its attention to urgent humanitarian efforts.

Gaza, devastated by more than a year of intense bombardment, needs immediate relief and support for its rehabilitation and rebuilding. In parallel, the focus must return to finding a peaceful resolution, with a vi-able two-state solution at its heart. The United States must act as an honest broker, not as a partisan advocate for one side over another. A fair and impartial approach is the only way to bring stability and lasting peace to the region. Unless the international community commits to genuine peace efforts, the clouds of conflict will continue to hang over the Middle East.