Firm against terrorism

THE Army leadership has delivered a firm and unambiguous message by declaring its resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations regardless of the cost and expressing Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to bringing the full force of the state against facilitators and abettors acting on the behest of hostile elements seeking to destabilize the country.

A statement issued after the Corps Commanders Conference minced no words in reiterating the pledge to take the ongoing fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion at all costs as it said no one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan and the nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies, including social disruptive elements and their so-called political supporters, advancing their narrow political interests at the cost of stability and prosperity of Balochistan will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan.

The nation firmly stands behind the Pakistan Army, which is engaged in a war that will determine the future of the state.

The peace and security of the country and its frantic efforts to move towards the goal of economic pro-gress are seriously threatened by the renewed surge in terrorism, which has its linkages abroad.

Our forces are rendering unprecedented sacrifices as they are the prime targets of the anti-Pakistan elements in terms of both physical assaults and propaganda campaign.

The Corps Commanders Conference has rightly underscored the need for a whole-of-the-nation approach to address the threat effectively but regrettably some circles are exploiting the situation to their own political advantage and at the cost of national consensus.

This is evident from the propaganda unleashed by them on the issue of missing persons and the alleged unlawful detention of innocent persons.

As against this, they raise no voice when personnel of security forces are martyred in terrorist attacks or non-locals are butchered in broad daylight in different parts of Balochistan by terrorist.

These circles raise hue and cry in the name of people of Balochistan but keep criminal mum in the face of acts of sabotage against infrastructure and development schemes that are aimed at improving the lot of Baloch people.

Similarly, the plan for repatriation of Afghan refugees is also aimed at addressing one of the root causes of threats to the internal security and law and order but this issue too is being politicized on petty considerations.

There have been consistent demands by people of Pakistan including those of KP for total repatriation of Afghan refugees and at a time when the State has moved decisively to fulfil aspirations of the people, KP Government is issuing statements that can be construed as an attempt to undermine the plan.

The CCC has emphasized the need to implement Vision Azm-e-Istehkam under the ambit of the NAP and provinces, instead of indulging in rhetoric, should extend all out support to the campaign to root out the menace of terrorism and extremism once for all.

The plan has the potential to produce the desired results as coordination committees have been forced at the district level to review the situation and take prompt decisions.

It was, perhaps, in this backdrop that the Army Chief General Munir lauded the initiation of District Coordination Committees across Pakistan and emphasized the necessity of sustained, coordinated efforts in alignment with government directives to expedite the implementation of NAP, ensuring seamless inter-institutional collaboration.

He also reiterated that Pakistan Army will extend full support to the government and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in enforcing stringent legal measures against illicit economic activities, which are intrinsically linked to the financing of terrorism.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that it is a war of survival for the country and there is no room not to win this war.

Terrorists and their facilitators should be treated as terrorists and must not be shielded on different pretexts.