Fire erupts at Rajasthan refinery day before PM Modi’s inauguration

Massive fire erupted at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan’s Balotra district a day before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to media reports, a blaze erupted in the Crude Distillation Unit, and efforts were underway to extinguish it. No casualties have been reported so far.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate India’s first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex on Tuesday. The incident has cast a shadow over safety arrangements. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is also scheduled to visit the refinery later on Monday evening.

The project has been completed at a high cost of over 79,450 crore Indian rupees. The complex includes a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA, enabling efficient conversion of crude oil into value-added products.

The refinery boasts a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0, indicating its advanced configuration and ability to process a wide range of crude oils.

As PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the refinery and address a public rally in Pachpadra, officials have put in place extensive security arrangements for the event, with three Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), 12 Superintendents of Police (SPs), and around 5,000 personnel to be deployed.

Earlier today, Satyendra Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jodhpur Range, said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement and convenience for the public attending the refinery inauguration. More than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor activities across the venue.