World Earth Day: Collective action urged for sustainable environment

Speakers at a seminar on World Earth Day have stressed the need for collective action for environmental sustainability.

They emphasised the importance of collaboration between government, industry, and communities to ensure that development remains responsible, inclusive, and environmentally conscious for the betterment of communities.

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) hosted the seminar themed “Our Power, Our Planet” in Mithi, Tharparkar. The event brought together government representatives, regulators, civil society organisations, and local stakeholders.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani highlighted the growing importance of sustainable practices in Thar, noting that environmental responsibility must go hand in hand with development.

He also acknowledged the work of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and Thar Foundation, appreciating their efforts to improve the quality of life in Thar. He noted that the Foundation’s inclusive approach, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflects a long-term commitment to the region and its people.

Under the Thar Million Tree Program, Thar Foundation has planted over 1.2 million trees in Block II, while around 32,000 saplings have been planted in Mithi and Islamkot as part of the Thar Green Project. The Foundation has also established Pakistan’s first flora station in Thar, following a comprehensive flora and fauna study in 2023.

In addition, more than 15,000 youth have been trained in environmental awareness and vulture conservation, contributing to stronger community engagement on climate and biodiversity.

Dr Mahesh stressed the need to protect natural resources while ensuring that local communities continue to benefit from ongoing progress in the Thar region.

The seminar concluded with a shared resolve among stakeholders to continue working together towards a more sustainable future for Thar.