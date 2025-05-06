Finance Minister Aurangzeb departs for UK to meet British officials, investors

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday departed for London to hold high-level meetings with British officials, investors, financial institutions, investment banks, business firms and organizations.

During the visit, the finance minister will address various investment forums and seminars, where he will highlight Pakistan’s current economic landscape and outline the government’s investment-friendly initiatives.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Finance Minister will participate in a three-day visit including an investment roundtable titled “Pakistan Access Day”, organized by Jefferies.

He will also take part in another roundtable discussion with UK tech investors focused on “Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies in sectors such as AI, mining, and healthcare.” Prime Minister’s Advisor on Investment, Muhammad Ali, will accompany him at both events.

As part of his official engagements, Minister Aurangzeb will visit His Majesty’s Treasury Department, where he is due to meet with Treasury Financial Secretary Lord Livermore and other officials. He will also visit the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) for discussions with the UK’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Lord Nicholas Faulkner, along with other senior officials.

In addition, he will meet with Chair Richard Hughes and the senior team at the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). He is also expected to visit the headquarters of the Bank of England to meet with Governor Andrew Bailey and his team.

Further meetings are also scheduled with the CEOs of Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, as well as with Simon Baugh, CEO of the UK Government Communication Service, and his associates. The Minister will also meet Marcus Hall, Head of Cargill Global Trading UK, and senior officials from British American Tobacco.

The Finance Minister, along with Investment Advisor Muhammad Ali, will attend a dinner hosted by the Pakistan High Commission in London with local investors and business leaders. He is also expected to engage in Q&A sessions with selected representatives of international and British media.