LONDON – The Princess of Wales Catherine, Princess of Wales shared new family content on the occasion of her son Prince Louis’ eighth birthday, with a short video and portrait that quickly gained attention across social media platforms.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked the celebration on April 23 by releasing two posts. The first was an official birthday portrait of Prince Louis, which was also shared by King Charles’ communications team as part of public greetings.

A second post featured a video compilation showing Prince Louis engaged in various activities, including playing cricket and confidently jumping into the sea. The footage was widely circulated online and drew praise from royal watchers for its informal and lively portrayal of the young prince.

The post also sparked comparisons on social media with a recent family video shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who had posted a clip on April 2 showing her son Prince Archie skiing alongside Prince Harry.

In that post, Meghan captioned the video, “My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud,” as the young prince was seen enjoying skiing.

The observers noted similarities in the approach of both royal households in sharing personal family moments, reflecting a more modern and informal communication style with the public.

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Princess Catherine, continues to attract public attention with each appearance, with royal updates regularly trending on social media.