Amir and Faheem fined after on-field clash in HBL PSL 2026 match

KARACHI – Rawalpindi fast bowler Mohammad Amir and Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have been fined 10 percent of their match fees for breaching HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2926 Code of Conduct during Match 34 at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

The PSL disciplinary committee said that Amir was found guilty under Article 2.5 for using language and gestures that were considered provocative towards a batter following his dismissal.

Faheem Ashraf was penalised under Article 2.21 for conduct that brought the game into disrepute.

Both players accepted the charges presented by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Faisal Khan Aafreedi and agreed to the sanctions imposed by match referee Sir Richard Richardson.

The incident occurred in the 17th over when Amir bowled a slower delivery to Faheem, who attempted an upper cut but edged the ball to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. Following the dismissal, Amir celebrated in an animated manner and gestured towards the batter.

Faheem responded by moving towards the bowler with his bat raised, resulting in a brief confrontation. Players from both sides intervened quickly to separate the two and prevent the situation from escalating further.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi’s poor run in the tournament continued as they remain at the bottom of the table with only one win in nine matches. The team has two points and a net run rate of -1.330.

They are scheduled to play their final league-stage match against Hyderabad Kingsmen on April 26.