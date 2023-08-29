JEDDAH – Pilgrims from a range of countries can now get their Umrah visa to enter Saudi Arabia upon their arrival, in a major change in visa policy.

The development is a part of the kingdom’s efforts to provide maximum facilities to the Umrah pilgrims amid its various offers aim at promoting tourism.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the changes in the visa policy will come into effect immediately. Pilgrims arriving from the following countries are eligible to obtain visa-on-arrival;

United States

United Kingdom

European Union countries

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

South Korea

Japan

Kazakhstan

Brunei

China

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia has increased the Umrah visa duration up to 90 days. Dr Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, the Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah, said more sites in Makkah and Madinah will be opened for pilgrims to promote religious tourism in Saudi Arabia.