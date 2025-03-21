AGL73.59▲ 6.69 (0.10%)AIRLINK180.04▼ -2.1 (-0.01%)BOP11.47▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)DCL9.08▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)DFML46.1▲ 0.04 (0.00%)DGKC132.75▼ -0.43 (0.00%)FCCL46.61▼ -0.56 (-0.01%)FFL16.63▲ 0.46 (0.03%)HUBC140.65▼ -2.57 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.1▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL4.5▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.28▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF59.55▲ 0.3 (0.01%)NBP77.01▼ -1.35 (-0.02%)OGDC226.89▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PAEL48.19▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL10.45▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)PPL191.83▼ -0.44 (0.00%)PRL38.06▼ -1.07 (-0.03%)PTC24.21▼ -0.04 (0.00%)SEARL99.71▼ -2.25 (-0.02%)TELE8▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.52▲ 0.76 (0.02%)TPLP11.1▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TREET23.3▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TRG68.25▼ -0.28 (0.00%)UNITY28.85▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)WTL1.4▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

FIA gets physical remand of suspect in anti-state campaign, data leak case

ISLAMABAD –  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday secured a  four-day physical remand of a suspect who was arrested on charges of running an anti-state campaign and leaking sensitive government data with photographs of high-ranking government officials on the social media.

After hearing the case, Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah ordered that Anas Nawaz, accused, be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for four-day physical remand.

The FIA had requested a five-day remand but the court granted four days and issued a written order stating that further investigation and evidence recovery required the remand.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said that Anas Nawaz was arrested from Islamabad. It alleged that the accused illegally accessed the Passport and Immigration database and shared the personal passport details of citizens along with photographs of high-ranking government officials on the social media.

The accused allegedly shared sensitive information on his X (Twitter) account to spread fear and panic among the public.

A case was registered against him under the relevant law on March 19, 2025.

