FIA foils attempt to travel to Romania on fake documents

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration staff at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on Sunday foiled an attempt by a passenger to travel to Romania on fake documents and arrested the accused.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the passenger, identified as Abdul Rasheed, was scheduled to travel to Romania on Flight FZ-360 using a work visa. During immigration clearance, officials found the documents suspicious and initiated further verification. Upon scrutiny, it was revealed that while the Protector of Emigrants sticker on his Pakistani passport was genuine, the Romanian work visa was counterfeit.

Initial interrogation revealed that the accused had obtained the fake visa from two agents, Mohammad Munir and Mohammad Zaman, during his stay in Bahrain. He reportedly paid Rs. 1.8 million for the forged documentation.

The passenger has been shifted to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Lahore, for further investigation and identification of others involved in the human smuggling network.

Moreover, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has arrested two suspects red-handed for alleged involvement in copyright infringement and sale of counterfeit products of registered companies. According to an FIA spokesperson, the Corporate Crime Circle Lahore conducted targeted raids in Shah Alam Market, Lahore, resulting in the arrest of Muhammad Yaseen and Samoon Ahmed Butt. During the operation, a significant quantity of counterfeit goods bearing trademarks of various renowned registered companies was recovered from the suspects.