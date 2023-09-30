ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has declared PTI Chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in the cipher case.

The investigation agency has submitted challan (charge sheet) against the political leaders, who are currently detained in jail on judicial remand, to special court, established under the Official Secrets Act.

FIA has requested court to start trial of the PTI leaders and award them sentence according to the law.

Reports said former general secretary of PTI Asad Umar has not been named in the FIA’s list of accused, while former Principal Secretary Azam Khan has been presented as a strong witness of the FIA against Imran Khan. The challan also carries Azam Khan’s statement recorded under sections 161 and 164.

The PTI chairman has been accused of keeping a copy of the cipher with himself and misused the state secret. The FIA said that the former premier had not returned the copy of cipher.

The FIA has also attached the transcript of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood’s speeches made on March 27.

The FIA has submitted a list of 28 witnesses along with the charge sheet in the court. Foreign Secretary Asad Majid, former Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and Additional Foreign Secretary Faisal Niaz Tirmizi are included in the list of witnesses.