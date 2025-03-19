Map Extends Unwavering Support To Decisions In Fight Against Terrorism

ISLAMABAD – The Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) has extended its unwavering support to the national-level decisions taken to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Akmal Bhatti, Chairman of the Minorities Alliance Pakistan, emphasized that minorities have always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the majority in their unwavering support for Pakistan’s stability and security.

He said, “We deeply mourn the loss of innocent lives, including civilians and military personnel, in the Jaffar Express tragedy. We commend the unwavering commitment of our brave armed forces to eliminate terrorism and extremism. we stand united in their efforts to safeguard Pakistan’s peace and security. A stable and strong Pakistan is the guarantee of a secure future for all its citizens.

We regret that genuine leadership from minority communities was not included in these crucial decisions taken in National conference against terrorism. We believe that consultations with marginalized communities and the one million-strong minority population should have been included in the anti-terrorism campaign. Despite this, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the protection of Pakistan’s security and peace,”.

He also said, “We have diligently fought for national interests in the fields of defense, education, health, and politics. Every member of our community is ready to make any sacrifice to protect our homeland. Wherever needed, we will be available for the sake of national security and interests,”.

The time has come to empower true representatives of marginalized communities, including political leaders and parties, to play their role. Minorities have also suffered from terrorism and have borne the brunt of the fight against terrorism and extremism. “We have paid the price in terms of lives and property. Today, we remain unwavering in our support for the nation,” he added.

Our churches, temples, gurdwaras, and other places of worship will hold special prayers for the protection of Pakistan and its security. He said, “We will also call upon the nation to hold prayer gatherings to seek divine intervention for the success of the campaign to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan. We will stand with Pakistan through these challenging times, offering our lives and resources for the nation,”.