Federal cabinet meeting scheduled for today postponed

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet meeting due to take place on Tuesday (today) to discuss political and economic situation has been postponed.

Prime minister had to chair the meeting.

The cabinet was set to discuss the country’s political and economic situation along with a 12-point agenda. However, the meeting would now take place tomorrow, March 26.

The development took place after mother of Army Chief General Asim Munir’s mother passed away.

The agenda included the approval of the appointment of board members for the Pakistan Ordnance Factory and Heavy Industries Taxila, as well as the signing of a convention for resolving international disputes.

The cabinet would also approve an agreement between Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade for the commercial activities of diplomatic mission members.

Besides it, the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Industries and Production and the International Finance Corporation for cooperation on e-mobility will be approved.

A summary from the Ministry of Interior regarding the Islamabad High Court’s directives will also be discussed.

The federal cabinet will consider the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Act, 2025, and make a decision regarding assigning the additional charge of Chairman of the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB).

The cabinet will also review the program policy on improving the transportation and utilization of resources and the completion of Program Two.

The Income Tax Amendment Bill, 2025, which includes the restoration of tax exemptions for full-time teachers and researchers, is also part of the agenda. Additionally, the cabinet will confirm the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization during its meeting on March 11.

The agenda also included the ratification of decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet during meetings held on March 13 and 21.