Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Hong Kong Examination Assessment Authority (HKEAA) to expand the scope of education.

This unprecedented initiative by the Federal Education Board aims to promote education standards globally and strengthen intercultural relations, according to a press release on Friday. According to the details, the core of this historic agreement is FBISE’s commitment to conduct examinations in Urdu as an international language for students in Hong Kong. This monumental collaboration not only elevates the international importance of Urdu but also gives Hong Kong students an opportunity to further themselves in a language rich in history and culture.