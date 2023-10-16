Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of Pakistan and likely to persist till Tuesday.

Under these conditions, rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir with isolated hailstorm and heavy falls on Monday evening/night.

Snowfall is also likely over high mountains.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy weather is likely in most upper parts with rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Potohar region and northeast Punjab.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad on Monday/Tuesday.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 28-30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 29-31 C on Tuesday and 28-30 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and lower Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Sargodha 40, Bahawalpur (Airport 13, City 12), Attock 10, Kasur 09, Noorpur Thal 08, Bhakkar 05, Faisalabad, Joharabad 03, Jhelum 02, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 34, Mardan 22, Charat 20, Bannu 14, Saidu Sharif 13, Dir (Upper 12, Lower 08), Kakul, Kalam 10, Mirkhani 09, Balakot 04, Dera Ismail Khan (City 03, Airport 02), Patan, Drosh 03, Peshawar (City 03, Airport 02), Bacha Khan 01

Balochistan: Lasbella 28, Quetta 02, Kalat 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 09, Airport 08), Garhi Dupta 06, Kotli 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 07, Bunji 04, Gilgit, Gupis 03, Chilas, Astore and Hunza 01

In Islamabad, maximum temperarture was recorded at 22 C.

Relative humidity deuring the evening was recorded at 100 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperarture was recorded at 21 C.

Relative humidity deuring the evening was recorded at 85 per cent.