Farmers can sell their products directly in bazars: Buzdar

Assembly members are crown of my head: CM

Amraiz Khan

Free of cost spaces have been provided to the farmer in 32 model bazaars of different districts to directly sell their agri produce. He said that Kissan platforms have been set up in 12 model bazaars in Lahore division, one each in model bazaars of Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions, four each in Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions and three each model bazaars have been set up in DG Khan and Sargodha divisions. Similarly, two Kissan platforms have been set up in Rawalpindi division and the same number of platforms has been set up in Multan division.

He said that no compromise will be made on providing eatables to the people on suitable rates. Kissan platforms will help to provide vegetables at subsidized rates, he added. There is no room for illegal profiteering in Punjab and indiscrimination action will be continued against hoarders and illegal profiteers. The government is taking all possible steps to provide relief to the people, the chief minister added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in previous tenures government was run as one-man show and consultation with assembly members was ignored. The assembly was not given importance more than a rubber stamp, he added. He said that assembly members are the crown of our head as new Pakistan belongs to the common man. He expressed these views while talking to the Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan and MPAs who held separate meetings with Chief Minister at his office.

The MPAs apprised the chief minister about the problems of their constituencies on which The chief minister issued directions for the solution of their problems. Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that genuine problems of the MPAs will be dealt with on priority basis and public representatives will be given complete respect. Pakistan is moving towards achieving its destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. He said that government is working for holistic development and no corner will be deprived of the fruit of development.

Consultation with assembly members has been started for the first time in Punjab. Those who called on the chief minister included Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan, provincial minister Malik Asad Khokhar, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Ahmad Shah Khagha, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Raja Yawar Kamal Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Tariq Tarrar, Ch. Iftikhar Hussain, Sardar Farooq Aman Ullah Dareshk and Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah.