‘Fake’ assemblies make legislation controversial: Fazl

Observer Report

Islamabad

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of JUI-F, rejecting the government’s “fake assemblies” said on Friday that they have made the very act of passing legislation controversial.

The Maulana addressing the protest participants on the eighth day of the ongoing anti-government protest, said, “Ever since the assemblies have been formed, there has been no legislation. Their president just signs ordinances and then they scramble to pass them in parliament. Under such fake assemblies, even passing legislation has been made controversial. These laws passed have no legal value. These are laws forced through by the assemblies.”

The JUI-F leader said the nation “will never accept the fake executive orders passed by the fake prime minister either”. Fazlur Rehman said that the remarks made by head of the government negotiation committee, Pervez Khattak, in parliament on Friday, reflect that the government is unwilling to negotiate.

“His tone during his speech in parliament has corroborated our view that they are against reaching an understanding […] Their conversation reflects conflict rather than reconciliation.”

Convenor of the opposition’s Rehbar Committee, Akram Khan Durrani, in a conversation with reporters revealed that PML-Q leader Hafiz Ammar Yasir met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence Friday.

Yasir had brought Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s message to the JUI-F chief. During the meeting, the two discussed the ongoing JUI-F sit-in against the incumbent government’s rule. The meeting lasted for more than two hours.

Durrani said that Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who had been scheduled to meet the JUI-F chief, will not be doing so Friday.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F secretary general, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in a conversation with the media said that the impasse between the government and the opposition will not be broken without the prime minister’s resignation.

Haideri echoed JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sentiments from a day earlier when he had called the talks between both sides “meaningless”. “The talks should have some purpose. The government team is non-serious,” said the senator.

He said that the Chaudhrys were trying to “step back” from the resignation demand. “Some say that if they (the government) don’t like the direct demand of a resignation then elections should take place. The matter is suspended and I don’t think the impasse will be broken without a resignation.”