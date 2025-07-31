Sindh ombudsperson orders dismissal of K-Electric CEO for harassing female consultant

KARACHI – The Sindh Provincial Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment has ordered the dismissal of K-Electric’s Chief Executive Officer, Moonis Alvi, in a harassment case.

The ombudsperson announced the verdict on a case filed by Meherin Zehra, who previously worked with K-Electric in a consultancy capacity as Chief Marketing Consultant in 2019.

She accused Alvi of harassment and causing her psychological trauma during her time with the company. After a detailed review, the Ombudsperson found the allegations to be valid.

As a result, Moonis Alvi has been directed to resign from his position. In addition, a financial penalty of Rs. 2.5 million has been imposed, with instructions to pay the amount within 30 days.

The decision outlines strict measures in case of non-payment. Authorities have been authorized to initiate the confiscation of Alvi’s assets—both movable and immovable—should he fail to comply. Further, his national identity documents, including his passport and CNIC, may be blocked.

The verdict is seen as a landmark move in holding corporate leadership accountable and enforcing anti-harassment legislation in Pakistan.

Legal experts and workplace rights advocates view this as a critical reminder to organizations to uphold professional conduct and provide employees with a safe working environment.