EXPLAINED: How can Pakistan qualify for semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2025?

LAHORE – Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-final round of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 have take a major blow after the Team Green lost their first match against New Zealand in Karachi.

Following the defeat in the tournament opener, fans are curious to know how Mohammad Rizwan-led side can enter the semi-final round.

A day earlier, Tom Latham and Will Young smashed centuries to ensure New Zealand’s 60-run triumph over hosts Pakistan in the opening fixture at the National Stadium, Karachi.

After being asked bat first, New Zealand posted 320-5 in the allotted 50 overs and restricted Pakistan to 260 all out in 47.2 overs with Will O’Rourke (3-47), Mitchell Santner (3-66) and Matt Henry (2-25) sharing eight wickets among them.

Pakistan is set to play their next match against traditional rivals India in Dubai on February 23 and the Green Shirts must win this match.

Walk on Tightrope

Pakistan team will have to walk on tightrope as a minor mistake can oust it from the Champions Trophy race.

If the national team loses match to India, they could be eliminated from the event. To progress to the next stage, Pakistan must secure victories against Bangladesh and India.

In addition to two wins, Pakistan will also need to keep an eye on their net run rate because there is a possibility that three teams could finish with two wins each in the group, and the decision may be made based on net run rate.